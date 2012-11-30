Chinese bid for A123 may raise security risks-Senators

* China's Wanxiang Group competing for battery maker
* Senators want potentially harmful consequences considered
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 A Chinese company's attempt
to take over government-backed battery maker A123 raises serious
national security concerns, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said
this week, adding to growing congressional opposition to the
deal.
China's Wanxiang Group Corp is currently competing with
U.S.-based Johnson Controls Inc to buy bankrupt A123,
which makes lithium ion batteries for electric cars.
The government must ensure that any sale of A123's
technology, which has also been used by the military and to
support the U.S. electrical grid, does not threaten domestic
security, the senators said in letter to Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, Energy Secretary Steven Chu and other top
cabinet officials.
Among the eight senators and one senator-elect signing the
letter were influential Republican Rob Portman of Ohio and
Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois.
They called on the powerful Committee on Foreign Investment
in the United States (CFIUS) to consider any "potentially
harmful consequences that could occur as a result" of a sale to
Wanxiang.
To acquire A123, Wanxiang needs approval from CFIUS, a U.S.
inter-agency panel that vets foreign deals for security
concerns.
Wanxiang's law firm Sidley Austin has said that it would
submit its bid to CFIUS.
The lawmakers also raised concerns that Wanxiang could
receive taxpayer funded assets from A123, which was awarded a
$249 million grant by the Obama administration.
"The transfer of assets, technology and intellectual
property, developed with American tax dollars, to a foreign
company would be irresponsible," the letter said.
The U.S. government has argued in court that A123 cannot be
sold without its consent since it received a grant from the
Energy Department.
The government did not identify a preferred buyer in its
court filing, but the administration has stressed that none of
the government's grant would be allowed to fund facilities
abroad.
Prior to filing for bankruptcy in October, A123 had received
about half of its grant.
When the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
in October its plan was to sell its battery business to
Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls for $125 million.
This planned sale is subject to better bids at an auction in
December. Wanxiang, an auto parts supplier, has said it intends
to make an offer for the company.
Wanxiang's pursuit of A123 has been met with uneasiness from
Congress. Other lawmakers such as Republican Senators John Thune
and Charles Grassley and Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and
Carl Levin have already voiced misgivings.