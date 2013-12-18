ABC News seeks to have $1.2 bln 'pink slime' U.S. defamation suit dismissed

| ELK POINT, South Dakota
ELK POINT, South Dakota Dec 17 Lawyers for ABC
News asked a South Dakota circuit court judge on Tuesday to
dismiss a $1.2 billion defamation lawsuit against it over
coverage of a beef product dubbed by critics as "pink slime," as
the news outlet stood by its reports and cited free speech
protections.
Attorneys for Beef Products Inc, makers of "lean finely
textured beef," argued that the case should go before a jury
because ABC News agency knowingly defamed the company's product
and damaged its business.
Judge Cheryle Gering took under advisement oral arguments
from both sides in the high-profile case, one of the largest
defamation lawsuits in U.S. history, and will issue a written
ruling to the parties involved. She did not offer a timetable
for her decision.
Once among the top producers of "lean finely textured beef,"
BPI of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, said ABC News reports
beginning in March 2012 cost it $400 million of profit by
misleading consumers into believing the product is unsafe.
BPI says the product, made from beef chunks and trimmings
and exposed to bursts of ammonium hydroxide to kill E. Coli and
other dangerous contaminants, was mischaracterized as "pink
slime" 137 times over four weeks in the ABC News reports and
social media postings.
Actual damages could be tripled to more than $1.2 billion if
ABC News were found liable under South Dakota's Agricultural
Food Products Disparagement Act.
BPI attorney Erik Connolly said at Tuesday's four-hour
hearing that ABC News, a unit of Walt Disney Co, was
involved in a "prolonged disinformation campaign" that included
190 false statements.
"They knew they were causing a consumer backlash and they
just kept doing it," Connolly said.
ABC News attorney Kevin Baine argued that ABC News never
said the product was unsafe and the case should be dismissed
because ABC has the right to use the term "pink slime." In court
papers, ABC News has argued the lawsuit was a bid to chill media
coverage of the food industry.
Its coverage reported on the use of the product as an
additive in beef sold in U.S. supermarkets.
"It's about the freedom of a news organization to report on
a matter of public interest," Baine said.
The case, which has been closely watched among both the
agriculture and media communities, could put modern television
journalism on trial and highlight the power of language in the
Internet age. In the wake of the reports on "World News with
Diane Sawyer," the term "pink slime" went viral.
BPI closed three of its four plants last year, laid off more
than 650 employees and saw annual revenue plunge roughly 80
percent to $130 million from more than $650 million.
The case also underscores an intensifying war between the
farm sector and its critics over how food is made.
Other defendants in the case include star ABC News anchor
Diane Sawyer, two reporters who covered the story in March and
April 2012, and two former U.S. Department of Agriculture
employees and a former BPI employee who were interviewed and
quoted in ABC's coverage.
BPI had no comment after the hearing. ABC News could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The case is Beef Products Inc et al v. American Broadcasting
Cos et al, Circuit Court of South Dakota, Union County, No.
12-292.