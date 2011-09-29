UPDATE 1-US finalizes $132 mln loan aid for Abengoa project

* Abengoa plant to produce about 23 mln gallons of ethanol
* Deadline for loan guarantee program on Friday
* Applicants have undergone months of due dilligence-DOE
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Energy Department
on Thursday said it has finalized a $132.4 million loan
guarantee for an Abengoa (ABG.MC) cellulosic ethanol project.
Abengoa's advanced biofuel plant located in Hugoton, Kansas
is expected to convert about 300,000 tons of crop waste, such
as corn stalks and leaves, into 23 million gallons of ethanol
per year.
The final guarantee is slightly lower than the $133.9
million in conditional backing the company was offered in
August. The loan aid will help support about 300 jobs during
construction and 65 permanent jobs once the plant is
completed.
The Abengoa project was one of about a half dozen pending
applications still waiting on a final decision from the
department with the government's renewable energy loan program
set to end on Friday.
Other major projects that have not yet closed out their
loan guarantees include First Solar's (FSLR.O) 230 megawatt
Antelope and 550 megawatt Desert Sunlight solar plants, as well
as SunPower Corp's SPWRA.O 250 megawatt California Valley
solar plant.
The government's renewable energy loan guarantees have been
in the spotlight since the bankruptcy of Solyndra, a solar
panel manufacturer, the first company to benefit from the
program.
Republican lawmakers investigating Solyndra's loan
guarantee have complained that the Obama administration may be
rushing its final pending applications out to meet the
program's deadline.
The department has vehemently disputed these claims, saying
loan applications have "undergone many months of due
dilligence."
"We are confident that supporting these projects will help
American companies compete in the global clean energy market,"
the department said in the statement announcing the completion
of the Abengoa guarantee.
