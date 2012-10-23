Court blocks Indiana law cutting Planned Parenthood funds

* US appeals court in Chicago blocks 2011 law
* Law sought to block Medicaid funds from clinics
* Planned Parenthood calls decision a victory
* Indiana says reviewing decision, to defend state law
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 23 A federal appeals court has blocked
Indiana from enforcing a law to cut off Medicaid funds for
Planned Parenthood, a law that critics said would deprive
thousands of low-income people of medical services, including
abortion.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that
while Indiana has broad authority to exclude unqualified
providers from its Medicaid program for the poor, it lacks
authority to exclude a class of providers - in this case Planned
Parenthood clinics - for reasons unrelated to their
qualifications.
It said doing so deprives Medicaid recipients of their legal
right to obtain care from qualified providers of their choosing.
"Indiana maintains that any harm to Planned Parenthood's
Medicaid patients is superficial because they have many other
qualified Medicaid providers to choose from," Circuit Judge
Diane Sykes wrote for a three-judge panel. "This argument misses
the mark."
While the 7th Circuit decision applies in Illinois, Indiana
and Wisconsin, it could have wider significance.
Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have in the last few
years taken steps to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood,
prompting it to file several lawsuits.
Planned Parenthood is the country's largest provider of
abortions, conducting about one-fourth of those performed in the
United States. Last year, Republicans unsuccessfully tried to
end federal funding for Planned Parenthood.
Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels, a Republican, had signed the
law banning the funding in May 2011, but U.S. District Judge
Tanya Walton Pratt in Indianapolis put it on hold the following
month.
Tuesday's decision upheld much of Pratt's preliminary
injunction and returned the case to her court.
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller said his office, which
argued the state's appeal, will review the decision before
deciding how best to continue defending the law.
"The people's elected representatives in the legislature
decided they did not want an indirect subsidy of abortion
services, such as payroll and overhead, to be paid with
taxpayers' dollars," Zoeller said in a statement.
In court papers, Planned Parenthood had said that the loss
of Medicaid funding in Indiana would force it to close seven of
its 28 health centers in that state, forcing nearly 21,000
patients to look elsewhere for medical care.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
The federal government had supported Planned Parenthood's
appeal. Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal and state
governments.
"This is a total victory," said Ken Falk, legal director for
the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which handled
Planned Parenthood's appeal.
"It is significant because, around the country, there are
hundreds of thousands of people who get services through Planned
Parenthood that are reimbursed by Medicaid," he said. "To allow
those services to be denied solely because a state does not like
other things that Planned Parenthood does can cause serious harm
to people who depend on it for basic medical needs."
Planned Parenthood also provides services other than
abortion, such as cancer and HIV screenings, contraception and
family planning. Three percent of its services relate to
abortion, according to its website.
Half of Planned Parenthood's $970 million of revenue in the
year ended June 30, 2010 came from government health services
grants and reimbursements, according to its annual report.
Planned Parenthood said it performed more than 329,000 abortion
procedures that year.
The case is Planned Parenthood of Indiana Inc et al v.
Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health et al,
7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-2464.