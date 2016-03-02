As ABS Vegas closes, bankers and investors warn of more gloom

LAS VEGAS, March 2 (IFR) - The key takeaways from this
year's ABS Vegas gathering - the biggest event in the
securitization industry - were that volatility will likely
intensify, spreads will keep creeping wider and market access
for some borrowers will get tougher.
As top bankers and investors wrapped up the three day event
in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, most agreed that spread
widening and thin liquidity - factors that have dogged the
market in the past few months - will make the buyside pickier
about what they will buy and raise the risk premium they will
demand.
For 2016, ABS volumes as of February 26 was US$26.079bn,
compared to the same period ending February 27 in 2015, when
US$39.643bn was sold, according to IFR data.
"The overall tone seems a bit mixed as most agree that
credit fundamentals have consistently remained strong, but there
is concern about the spread widening this year," Jay Steiner,
co-head of US ABS at Deutsche Bank, told IFR on the sidelines of
the conference.
Top rated auto names, like Honda and Toyota, have been able
to modestly dial back spreads - but that has been unique to only
well-established issuers. They too have had to pay the highest
spreads in years on new bond deals, but at least have found
stability.
"The ABS market is not only Triple A rated prime auto loan
backed bonds, so spreads remain a concern for the bulk of the
market," said Steiner.
HIGHER PREMIUMS
Investors are demanding bigger new issue concessions, some
as high as 50bp in some cases, up from just 10bp a few months
back, another banker said. The reason? The buyside is seeking
more cushion to protect themselves from the current weakness.
The uncertainty has also led to dislocations in the market
and so-called tiering between prime and subprime borrowers - and
prompted some investors to refrain from buying.
"With the market moving around week to week, it
disincentivizes investors to participate," said Roger Tedesco, a
director at Credit Suisse.
One senior structured finance banker, whose firm hosted
scores of meetings behind the scenes with issuers and investors,
said the buyside will continue to differentiate between names.
"The common questions asked by investors to issuers during
meetings was whether they are able to reprice assets to offset
the higher cost of funds," said the senior banker.
"There were also questions about the quality of the credit
composition and whether there were any emerging signs of
weakness."
NO FED TONIC
One stark difference between this year and the previous four
years, is that support from the Federal Reserve is likely to be
limited amid volatility. The whole market, the senior banker
said, was grappling with how the end of quantitative easing will
impact securitization.
"Every time the market was weak technically, there was a
dose of quantitative easing," said the senior banker. "But this
time around, with elections round the corner, the chances of a
similar boost to liquidity because of Fed buying paper is slim,"
said the senior banker."
"With the tide of easy money going away, there is focus on
the actual business which will lead to differentiation and drive
tiering in the market," he said.
Technicals have also been exacerbated by thin secondary
market liquidity, bankers and investors said.
"We should see some deals that are supported well in this
environment, (but) some that are not," the senior banker said.
Emerging asset classes in particular could face more
hurdles.
Peter Kaplan, a portfolio manager at Merganser Capital
Management, called it nearly a perfect storm of tight liquidity,
increased regulatory scrutiny and the arrival of new asset
classes.
"We have traditional ABS, which has been battle-tested and
is the backbone of the sector, and new asset types that are
untested," he said. "It is not surprising the penalty - cost -
when collateral fails to perform as expected is high."
The median view of the 6,500 people attending the ABS event,
however, was that another crisis is not a near-term likelihood,
the senior banker said. People, in general, are just more
fretful about the turn in the credit cycle and how things will
play out, he added.
"There is an acceptance that there is likely to be an
increase in idiosyncratic, name specific and headline risks in
this environment."
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Joy Wiltermuth; Writing
by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)