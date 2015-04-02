UPDATE 1-U.S. board may delay sweeping accounting rule change for revenue

* New setback to global accounting rules alignment
* Global IASB to consider delay to its rule later in April
(Adds IASB reaction)
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, April 1 The board that sets accounting
rules for U.S. public companies proposed on Wednesday a one-year
delay in sweeping new rules that would change the way companies
recognize revenue, one of the most important numbers in
corporate financial statements.
The revised timeline from the U.S. Financial Accounting
Standards Board (FASB) calls for the rules to take effect for
public companies starting in 2018 and for nonpublic companies in
2019.
FASB spokeswoman Christine Klimek said the board proposed
the delay to give companies more time to prepare for the rules.
Some companies that need new systems to implement the rules do
not yet have necessary software, she said.
FASB said it would seek public comments for 30 days before
deciding on the timeline.
The new standard for revenue recognition was approved in May
2014 as part of an effort to align U.S. accounting rules, called
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, with international
rules known as International Financial Reporting Standards
(IFRS) used in over 100 countries, including the European Union.
For U.S. companies, the rule change would replace an array
of industry-specific guidance with a single principle for
recognizing revenue across various industries. Generally,
revenue will be recognized when a company transfers control of
goods or services.
The accounting change calls for more judgment on the part of
managers of U.S. companies in recognizing revenue, while
international companies that currently lack detailed rules on
when revenue should be booked would have more guidance.
Rule-makers had worked for years to align the U.S. and
international standards so that investors could more easily
compare financial results from companies in all parts of the
world.
Accounting experts had said the rule change would present a
logistical challenge for companies. The change calls for
extensive disclosures and requires many businesses to change
their book-keeping practices and technology systems.
The International Accounting Standards Board, which writes
the IFRS international rules, said it has also decided to
propose some "targeted clarifications" in the second quarter or
thereafter to its own version of the new revenue recognition
standard that is due to come into force in 2017.
There would be a public consultation on the changes, it
said.
"The IASB expects to discuss whether any change should be
made to the effective date of the standard at its board meeting
towards the end of April," the London-based body said.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Additional reporting by Huw Jones in
London; Editing by David Ingram and Chris Reese)