Brick-and-mortar clinics treat Internet addicts

| PITTSBURGH, Sept 4
PITTSBURGH, Sept 4 Smartphones are getting
smarter, laptops are becoming increasingly portable - and people
who just cannot put them down are finding more remedies.
The latest clinic treating the growing number of Americans
addicted to the Internet will open next week in Bradford,
Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kimberly Young, a psychologist who heads the new program
at Bradford Regional Medical Center, a public hospital about 160
miles (257 km) north of Pittsburgh, said that since 1994 she has
privately treated thousands of people who cannot control their
online activity.
"A lot of countries do prevention and education surrounding
the issue, and we Americans are just starting to think in those
terms," Young said.
South Korea and China are leaders in this treatment field,
she said.
With about 75 percent of U.S. adults online, Young called
the Internet a "new outlet for traditional addictions,"
including pornography, shopping and gambling.
At the same time, she said, the Web allows for new and
unique behaviors, such as compulsive use of social media.
Although "The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental
Disorders" from the American Psychiatric Association does not
formally recognize Internet addiction as an illness, the most
recent volume listed "Internet Use Disorder" as a subject worthy
of further study.
The Pennsylvania program joins inpatient treatment offered
in Illinois since the mid 1990s as well as Internet detox
centers like Washington state's reStart, which opened in 2009
and gives patients the chance to abstain from technology use for
a period of time.
In Connecticut, Dr. David Greenfield, a psychiatrist who
founded the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction and
teaches at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine,
prescribes installation of website blocking and monitoring
software for his patients' computers.
"Patients' social skills atrophy, and they don't know how to
live in a real time world," said Greenfield. He asks his
patients to list 100 things they can do in the "real world"
rather than reading their Facebook feeds, fussing with
their Apple iPhones or escaping into their Microsoft
Xbox games.
Among the physical threats posed by Internet addiction are
obesity, carpal tunnel syndrome and deep vein thrombosis, he
said.
Out-of-pocket costs for Internet addiction treatment can
range from upwards of $8,000 for outpatient services and more
than $14,000 for inpatient options, Greenfield said.
Young said there was not yet a standard treatment protocol,
but hopes her new program can offer data to lead doctors in the
right direction.