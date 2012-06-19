CORRECTED-Adidas cancels release of 'shackled' sneakers

(Corrects to show Adidas AG, not U.S. unit, canceled shoe)
NEW YORK, June 19 After a public outcry, Adidas
AG canceled the release of an upcoming sneaker model
that featured plastic orange shackles attached to the shoes'
heels.
In a June 14 Facebook post, the shoe company unveiled the
"JS Roundhouse Mids," purple and gray sneakers with attached
short shackles that bore the company's name. The shoes had been
set for release in August.
"Got a sneaker game so hot you lock your kicks to your
ankles?" read a caption on the picture post revealing the shoes.
A storm of angry comments erupted on the Facebook page,
including some accusing the company of racism in the shoes'
design. The German sportswear maker canceled the shoes on Mo nday
afternoon.
On Tuesday, however, the original post could still be found
on the "Adidas Originals" Facebook page.
In a Huffington Post blog post on Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse
Jackson called the shoes "offensive, appalling and insensitive,"
saying they were reminiscent of slaves and prisoners.
Speaking on CNN Tuesday morning, Jackson said they were "a
gross insult" and said Adidas was insensitive in designing the
sneakers and that the company only canceled the shoes in light
of a potential boycott.
Adidas said in a statement that it apologized "if people are
offended by the design" and said it was withdrawing plans to
make the shoes available in the marketplace.
"The design of the JS Roundhouse Mid is nothing more than
the designer Jeremy Scott's outrageous and unique take on
fashion and has nothing to do with slavery," it said.
The "shackled" sneakers are Adidas' second controversy in
two days. On Monday, it was sued by a man claiming that the
company's adiPure shoes, which mimic the effect of running
barefoot and advertise a decrease in risk of injury, actually
increase the risk for foot damage.
