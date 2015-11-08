AEP narrows 2016 guidance range, to invest $13 bln through 2018

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK Nov 8 American Electric Power, one of the largest utilities in the United States, narrowed its 2016 operating earnings guidance on Sunday and forecast that it would invest $13 billion to strengthen its regulated business through 2018.
AEP narrowed its 2016 operating guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 per share from a previous $3.45 to $3.85 per share. It said 96 percent of the $13 billion it plans to invest from 2016 to 2018 will be in its regulated business. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.