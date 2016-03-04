UPDATE 1-Aurora Flight Sciences wins $89 mln contract for X-plane

(Adds details from statement and picture)
WASHINGTON, March 3 Aurora Flight Sciences has
been awarded a contract for more than $89 million for the
vertical take off and landing X-plane, the Pentagon said on
Thursday.
The contract is for the second and third phase of the
X-plane research portfolio, the Department of Defense said in
its daily digest of major contract awards.
Aurora Flight beat out Sikorsky, now with Lockheed Martin
Corp, Boeing Co and Karem Aircraft.
In a statement, the company said the unmanned aircraft,
called LightningStrike, aimed to increase speed by 50 percent
compared to current vertical take off and landing aircraft.
"If successful, VTOL X-Plane's radically improved flight
capabilities could lead to revolutionary advancement of the U.S.
military's future mission capabilities," CEO Dr. John Langford
said.
The work is expected to be completed by September 2018.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)