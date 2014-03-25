版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 25日 星期二 22:07 BJT

Boeing software glitch could lead to uncontrolled flight-US FAA

WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. aviation regulator on Tuesday ordered a immediate fix for a software glitch affecting thrust reversers on some Boeing Co airplanes featuring certain General Electric Co engines.

The Federal Aviation Administration's so-called airworthiness directive covers Boeing's 747-8 and 747-8F series planes with certain GE engines, and calls for removing the defective software and installing new, improved software.

The FAA said the defective software could result in "uncontrolled flight into terrain" for the airplanes under some circumstances. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐