UPDATE 1-U.S. sues B/E Aerospace unit for falsely claiming women-owned status

(Adds details throughout on lawsuit)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 5 An aerospace supply chain
manager that was acquired by B/E Aerospace Inc in 2012
was sued by the U.S. government on Monday for misrepresenting
itself as a woman-owned small business in order to obtain
defense contracts.
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice
Department said UFC Aerospace LLC and its former president,
Douglas Davis, violated the federal False Claims Act by making
its claims, in order to earn $48 million as a subcontractor.
Those misrepresentations, the lawsuit said, provided UFC "a
competitive advantage in obtaining these lucrative contracts,"
according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was originally filed under seal in 2012 by a
purported whistleblower. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's
office formally intervened on Monday.
B/E Aerospace acquired New York-based UFC in 2012 for $400
million. A B/E spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment. A lawyer for Davis could not be immediately identified.
Under a federal law passed in 2000 targeting gender
representation contracting, a company had to be 51 percent owned
by women and be managed and controlled by women in order to
constituted a woman-owned small business.
According to the lawsuit, UFC in 2001 began claiming to be
women-owned by listing two female members of the Davis family as
the majority owners of UFC's stock in their roles as trustees to
two trusts and by saying both were company officers.
But according to the lawsuit, those claims were false. While
the trusts listed the women as lifetime beneficiaries, documents
made clear their role was "limited as best," the lawsuit said.
Those trusts were established by John Davis, UFC's former
chief executive who died in 2005, and Douglas Davis, its former
president, both of whom exercised control and ownership over the
company, the lawsuit said.
While misrepresenting itself as women-owned, UFC earned $30
million from one government contractor and $18 million from
another, according to the lawsuit, which seeks triple damages
plus penalties under the False Claims Act.
The case is U.S. v. UFC Aerospace LLC, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-2594.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Grant McCool)