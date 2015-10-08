B/E Aerospace unit, ex-president in $20 million settlement with U.S.

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
NEW YORK Oct 8 An aerospace supply chain manager now owned by B/E Aerospace Inc and its former president have agreed to pay $20 million to resolve U.S. government claims that it misrepresented itself as a female-owned small business in order to obtain defense contracts.
The settlement between the U.S. Justice Department, UFC Aerospace LLC and the company's former president, Douglas Davis, was disclosed in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.
The settlement came just days after the Justice Department intervened on Monday in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under seal in 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)