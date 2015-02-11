U.S. becomes hot spot for aerospace manufacturing

| SEATTLE
SEATTLE Feb 11 The aerospace industry is
shifting more manufacturing investment to the United States
after a decade in which production jobs in the sector flowed to
China and other emerging economies, according to a new study.
Consultancy ICF International analyzed more than 2,000
investment transactions made since 2000, and found 28
manufacturing investments in the United States from 2012 to
2013, compared with eight each in China and Mexico, and four in
Brazil. A decade earlier, Mexico led the pack with 10
investments, compared with just six investments in the United
States.
ICF said its data show a strong flow into China, India,
Brazil, Mexico and other emerging markets until 2012. In the
last three years, investment has shifted toward the United
States.
"The U.S. at this point in time has become the hot spot in
aerospace manufacturing," Kevin Michaels, a vice president at
ICF, said at the annual Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance
conference this week. "Comparative advantage is a fleeting
thing. Three years ago it looked like everything was heading to
China. Now that's changed."
Commercial aircraft manufacturers are under intense pressure
to reduce costs within the supply chain to offset falling
inflation-adjusted prices for plane tickets.
U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co is moving more
production in-house to U.S. plants, reducing the outsourcing
used for the 787 Dreamliner. Rival Airbus is building
an assembly line in Mobile, Alabama.
For example, Boeing found a 787 air duct made near Seattle
was being shipped to Italy, reboxed and shipped to the 787
factory in Charleston, South Carolina, to be installed.
"We unwound that," Kent Fisher, vice president of supplier
management at Boeing, said at the Pacific Northwest Aerospace
Alliance conference Wednesday. "Now we have a direct
relationship and the part ships directly to Charleston."
Labor cost savings that prompted work to move offshore have
narrowed as wages have risen overseas and companies in developed
countries installed robots to automate production and reduce
touch labor.
Different regions of the United States are stepping up
efforts to win aerospace investments. This year, for the first
time, a northwest Florida economic development group is the
primary sponsor of the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance
conference. Florida wants to recruit companies to build the
aerospace industry in Florida, said Jennifer Conoley, economic
development representative for Gulf Power Co.
"It was a way to get in front of the audience," Conoley said
of the $15,000 sponsorship from Florida's Great Northwest, an
association of groups representing the Florida panhandle.
The Florida panhandle region is surrounded by five major
aircraft facilities, including Boeing, Airbus, Gulfstream and
two Embraer SA plants, has 60,000 aerospace and
defense workers, numerous military bases and more than 500
aerospace and defense companies.
So far, most companies looking to set up there are European
suppliers that need to be close to the Airbus factory in Mobile,
though some Pacific Northwest companies are looking, she said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)