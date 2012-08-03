U.S. Senate approves new ambassador to Afghanistan

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed career diplomat James Cunningham as ambassador to Afghanistan, replacing Ryan Crocker, who stepped down because of ill health.
Cunningham has been serving as deputy ambassador at the U.S. embassy in Kabul since June 2011. Earlier, he was the U.S. ambassador to Israel; he also held senior U.S. posts in Hong Kong, NATO and the United Nations.
He was confirmed on a voice vote.
Crocker said in May that he was leaving the demanding Kabul post for health reasons after a long career in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
