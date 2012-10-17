CIA officer, Army intelligence analyst killed in Afghan attack

WASHINGTON Oct 17 A CIA officer and a U.S. Army
intelligence analyst were among those killed in a suicide bomb
attack last weekend in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said on
Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The attack on Saturday in Kandahar province also killed
several Afghans. The NATO-led force has yet to determine whether
it was the result of a insider attack, in which Afghan forces -
including Taliban infiltrators - turn their weapons on allies.
An investigation is ongoing.
The U.S. military has only identified one of the dead
Americans as Specialist Brittany Gordon, a 24-year-old
intelligence analyst. The identity of the second American has
not been publicly released.
However, two U.S. officials told Reuters the other slain
American was a CIA officer. A third U.S. official said only that
he was "one of many civilians in Afghanistan who bravely serve
alongside our Armed Forces."
The CIA declined comment.