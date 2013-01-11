UPDATE 1-US, Afghanistan discuss 'last chapter' in war aims -Panetta

* Panetta: "Good progress" on outstanding issues
* No word on size of any residual U.S. force for Afghanistan
* Administration hasn't ruled out complete withdrawal
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta and Afghan President Hamid Karzai discussed on Thursday
the "last chapter" in building a sovereign Afghanistan that can
provide its own security, including the nature of U.S.
involvement after combat troops withdraw in 2014.
Panetta said he and Karzai made "very good progress" on the
issues they discussed, but he declined to say whether they had
agreed on the size of any residual U.S. force that would remain
in Afghanistan to do counterterrorism operations and training
once combat troops withdraw.
Panetta said both sides were committed to the goals approved
at the NATO summit in Chicago in May, which calls for a
continuing effort by members of the alliance to train, advise
and assist Afghan forces. Karzai is scheduled to meet President
Barack Obama on Friday for more talks on the remaining issues.
The Obama administration has been considering a residual
force of between 3,000 and 9,000 troops in Afghanistan to
conduct counterterrorism operations while providing training and
assistance for Afghan forces. But the administration said this
week it did not rule out a complete withdrawal after 2014.
While Karzai has been critical of U.S. troop activity in
Afghanistan, it is unclear how Afghan forces would perform
without U.S. helicopters, medical facilities, intelligence and
other military support, of which Afghanistan has very little.
"After a long and difficult past, we finally are, I believe,
at the last chapter of establishing ... a sovereign Afghanistan
that can govern and secure itself for the future," Panetta told
Karzai after a welcoming ceremony at the Pentagon that included
an honor guard and 21-gun salute.
Panetta said 2013 would mark an important step in the war,
with Afghans due to take over the lead role for security across
the country.
"We've come a long way towards a shared goal of establishing
a nation that you and we can be proud of, one that never again
becomes a safe haven for terrorism," Panetta said. "Our
partnership, forged ... through almost 11 years of shared
sacrifice, is a key to our ability to achieve the final
mission."
STRAINS IN RELATIONSHIP
Karzai's three-day visit to Washington follows a year of
growing strains on the U.S.-Afghan partnership, including
incidents in which Afghan soldiers or police attacked and killed
U.S. or coalition troops. U.S. forces also were involved in a
series of incidents that enraged Afghans, including burning
Korans, which touched off days of rioting.
In addition to discussing the U.S. troop presence after
2014, the two countries are negotiating long-term support for
the Afghan military. Afghan officials came with a list of
military equipment, including aircraft, they hoped to obtain.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, said he and Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan
Mohammadi discussed the equipment issue and agreed to start with
a broader review of Afghanistan's threats and military needs.
"What we talked about yesterday was ... let's move beyond a
wish list of equipment and start by discussing what is your
vision for the future of the Afghan military against threats and
requirements," Dempsey said.
"He was very open, very eager to enter into that kind of
comprehensive strategic review, and from that will come ... a
view of how to move from where they are today, which is clearly
focused on counterinsurgency, to something they may wish to
become in the future," he said.
Karzai, in remarks in Panetta's office, said he was
confident that the two sides during his trip would "work out a
modality for a bilateral security agreement" in the interests of
both countries.
The United States is insisting on immunity for any U.S.
troops that remain in Afghanistan. That question also may come
up at Karzai's talks with Obama on Friday.