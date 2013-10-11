U.S. Secretary of State makes unannounced visit to Kabul for talks with Karzai

KABUL Oct 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
arrived in Afghanistan on Friday to advance negotiations with
President Hamid Karzai on a bilateral security pact, weeks
before an Oct. 31 deadline for an agreement.
The deal will determine the presence of U.S. forces in
Afghanistan after 2014.
U.S. officials, speaking en route to Kabul, emphasized that
Kerry's visit was not about trying to close a deal on a
Bilateral Security Agreement. Instead he would seek to build
momentum for negotiators to reach a deal after 11 months of
talks, they said.
"This is not about Secretary Kerry coming in to close a
deal," a senior State Department official told reporters. "This
is really about us building momentum for the negotiators and
helping establish conditions for success of the negotiations
going forward."