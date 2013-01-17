U.S. soldier accused of shooting Afghans defers plea

TACOMA, Wash. Jan 17 A U.S. soldier accused of
killing 16 villagers in Afghanistan deferred his plea to charges
of premeditated murder before a U.S. military court on Thursday.
U.S. prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Staff
Sergeant Robert Bales, a veteran of four combat tours in Iraq
and Afghanistan, who is accused of gunning down the villagers -
mostly women and children - in their homes in two villages in
Afghanistan's Kandahar province.
Bales, wearing green military dress, entered his deferred
plea through one of his defense attorneys, who also waived
reading of charges against Bales.
Bales answered "Sir, yes sir" when asked if he understood
his case could result in the death penalty.