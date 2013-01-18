UPDATE 4-US soldier charged in Afghan massacre had PTSD -lawyer

* Defense says Army sergeant also diagnosed with traumatic
brain injury
* Military judge to order independent psychiatric review
* Entering of plea postponed; defense wants 18 months to
prepare
By Laura L. Myers
TACOMA, Wash., Jan 17 A U.S. soldier charged
with slaying 16 civilians, most of them women and children, near
his Army post in Afghanistan was diagnosed before his deployment
as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a brain
injury, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robert
Bales, a decorated veteran of four combat tours in Iraq and
Afghanistan who is accused of gunning down the villagers in cold
blood during two rampages through their family compounds in
Kandahar province last March.
Military justice experts say the post-traumatic stress
disorder (PTSD) diagnosis, if substantiated, may prove of
limited value in helping Bales' attorneys pursue an insanity
defense but could make it more difficult for prosecutors to
obtain the death penalty, even if they can prove premeditation.
The disclosure that Bales had been diagnosed with PTSD
followed a hearing in which defense lawyers told a military
judge they were preparing a possible "mental health defense" for
Bales, who appeared in court wearing a green military dress
uniform.
The judge, Colonel Jeffery Nance, said such a defense would
require a formal psychiatric evaluation and that he would order
a "sanity board" of independent doctors to review Bales' mental
condition.
During Thursday's 90-minute hearing at Joint Base
Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, where Bales is being held, defense
lawyers also deferred entering a plea on behalf of their client
and waived a formal reading of the charges against him.
Asked by the judge whether he understood that the case
against him could result in the death penalty, Bales, 39, an
Army staff sergeant, replied, "Sir, yes sir."
Under the military justice system, a plea is commonly
postponed at this stage to preserve legal options for the
defense, whose ability to make additional motions is severely
restricted once a plea is entered, experts say.
Civilian defense lawyer John Henry Browne told the judge
that Bales' legal team would need at least a year and a half to
prepare its case.
Prosecutors say Bales, a father of two from Lake Tapps,
Washington, acted alone and with "chilling premeditation" when,
armed with a pistol, a rifle and a grenade launcher, he left his
base twice, returning in the middle of his rampage to tell a
fellow soldier: "I just shot up some people."
The shootings, which occurred over a five-hour period in
March, marked one of the deadliest incidents the military has
blamed on a rogue U.S. soldier since the Vietnam War, and
strained U.S.-Afghan relations.
BRAIN INJURY DIAGNOSIS
Browne said he had government documentation showing that
personnel at Lewis-McChord's Madigan Medical Center had found
his client to be suffering from both post-traumatic stress
disorder and a traumatic brain injury.
He said the diagnosis was made before Bales was deployed in
November 2011 to Afghanistan on a tour of duty that ended
abruptly with the events for which he is charged.
Defense lawyers have previously said that Bales, who faces
16 first-degree murder charges among other offenses, had
suffered a possible concussion from a bomb blast during a prior
tour of duty in Iraq.
Legal experts said evidence of PTSD or a brain injury might
be used by the defense to bolster an insanity claim, but they
doubted such a diagnosis could convince jurors that the accused
was unable to appreciate the nature and consequences of his
actions - the definition of insanity under military law.
"My research has not revealed a single case in which any
person mounted a successful insanity defense in a court-martial
based on a PTSD claim," said Eugene Fidell, who teaches military
justice at Yale Law School.
But the defense could argue that Bales' PTSD and brain
injury were severe enough to cause "diminished mental capacity,"
making it harder for prosecutors to prove premeditation, which
is necessary for him to be eligible for capital punishment,
experts said.
Even if the jury finds Bales guilty of premeditated murder,
a PTSD claim might be enough to sway just one member of the
panel to vote against the death penalty during the sentencing
phase of the court-martial. The panel must be unanimous in
approving the death sentence.
"That's probably where this evidence would be the strongest
and have the most impact on a capital case," said Victor Hansen,
a former Army attorney who is now vice president of the National
Institute of Military Justice and a professor at the New England
School of Law in Boston.
Experts doubted that jurors, all members of the military
themselves, would be sympathetic to an overt argument that the
military was to blame for deploying a soldier suffering from
post-traumatic stress disorder.
Defense attorney Emma Scanlan said Bales would participate
in a review of his mental state, but wanted him to be examined
by a neuropsychologist with expertise in traumatic brain
injuries. She also wanted defense attorneys to be present at the
examination, which the defense wants recorded.