INSIGHT-U.S. jockeys with China over GMO crop issues

Oct 31 With U.S. approval for Dow AgroSciences'
package of chemicals and new genetically engineered crops now in
hand, the Dow Chemical Co unit faces a major obstacle to
a $1 billion market opportunity: Chinese import barriers.
The Asian nation has become a major buyer of U.S. corn and
soybeans in recent years, but has also shown mounting reluctance
to accept some genetically modified crops grown by U.S. farmers.
China for the last year has been rejecting U.S. corn shipments
containing traces of a type of GMO corn developed by Syngenta AG
.
Now Dow, which, like Syngenta has yet to receive Chinese
import approval for its new crops, faces the ire of the U.S.
farm sector if traces of its new GMOs make their way into
exports to China.
U.S. corn and soybean farmers have largely embraced the
genetically modified specialty crops that can tolerate
treatments of herbicide and fight off harmful pests, citing
enhanced ease of production of critical food, feed and energy
crops.
But while GMO crop developers and other GMO crop backers say
many scientific studies show the crops are safe, and the USDA
promotes the crops as a means to enhancing global food security,
many other countries, and environmental and consumer groups say
the crops contribute to health and environmental problems.
Chinese consumer wariness over GMO safety has mounted
recently, and at the same time, Chinese regulatory approvals
there have ground to a near halt. The last import approval for a
GMO grain was granted in June 2013.
Reluctance by Chinese regulators to approve some types of
genetically engineered U.S. grain is a significant problem for
the entire U.S. agricultural sector, limiting access to a big
export market. And those involved in the effort say there is no
solution in sight.
Over the last year, the U.S. Trade Representative and the
U.S. Agriculture Department have joined with U.S. agribusiness
companies to increase pressure on the Chinese government to ease
its stance against GMO grains. But with each step forward comes
at least one step back, U.S. industry players say.
The industry also is taking its message directly to Chinese
consumers, backing a push to combat GMO wariness in the country.
Darci Vetter, chief agricultural negotiator in the office of
the United States Trade Representative, said the GMO imports
issue is a "high priority" for U.S. trade negotiators. "Trade is
being blocked now. We have reached out at very high levels to
China on this issue," she said.
The industry is pushing for President Barack Obama to raise
the issue with Chinese President Xi Jingping when they meet in
Beijing on Nov. 11. And U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
is slated to hold talks on agricultural trade issues with China
at a meeting of the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and
Trade in Chicago in December.
Industry officials were planning to discuss GMOs at a
highly-anticipated meeting of the newly formed U.S.-China
Agriculture and Food Partnership (AFP) in November. But the
broad-based meeting of government and private-sector
representatives from the two countries has been postponed until
sometime in 2015, organizers said.
CUMBERSOME PROCESS
The Obama administration and the U.S. agribusiness industry
want China to change a number of measures that they see as
blocking or delaying approval of genetically modified
agricultural products. One requires a product to be approved
from an exporting country before Chinese regulators will begin
reviewing an application.
Dow's application has been languishing before Chinese
regulators since after Canada approved Enlist crops in 2012. The
company said Chinese regulators have not indicated when a
decision might be granted.
While Chinese authorities used to issue regulatory decisions
multiple times a year, they have indicated they now will issue
decisions on applications only once a year, according to those
who have been working on the issue. Beijing issued the last
import approval for a GMO grain in June 2013, said Matthew
O'Mara, director of international affairs at the Biotechnology
Industry Organization, whose members include Monsanto and
Syngenta.
The U.S. also wants China to change a zero-tolerance
approach for even low levels of an unapproved GMO strain in a
shipment of grain from the United States.
Cargill Inc sued Syngenta last month, alleging that China's
rejections of U.S. crops contaminated with the seed-maker's
unapproved GMO corn had cost the exporter at least $90 million.
Dow, meanwhile, says it is designing a strategy to minimize
disruption to export channels until China approves Enlist. The
company declined to be more specific. Industry experts warn
there is a high risk that more U.S. grain sales could be in
jeopardy of Chinese rejection if farmers begin harvesting Enlist
grains before China improves Enlist for import.
APPEAL TO PUBLIC
China already is a large producer of genetically engineered
cotton, and the country imports millions of tonnes of GMO
soybeans annually for pig feed. But consumer concern about the
health risks of GMO crops has grown over the issue of human
consumption of GMO grain.
In response, the industry has deployed CropLife
International. The industry-funded group that promotes public
acceptance of biotechnology has met with Chinese journalists,
teachers and others seen as opinion influencers to promote
biotech crops. The group, which includes Dow, Syngenta and
Monsanto Co among its backers, is planning a China
social media campaign next year.
"The Chinese government is under huge pressure because of
the public perception on biotech crops," said Michelle Chang,
executive director of CropLife China's biotech committee. "There
is a lot of negative news on biotech.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Carey Gillam in
