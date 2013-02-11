USDA projects big plantings, record US corn crop

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Farmers will harvest a record 14.4 billion bushels of corn this year, the U.S. Agriculture Department projected on Monday, assuming mammoth sowings and a return to normal weather and yields.
Drought limited the 2012 U.S. corn crop to 10.780 billion bushels. The current record crop is 13.092 billion bushels in 2009.
Following are USDA's projections for production and use in the 2013/14 marketing year with comparisons to USDA estimates for 2011/12 and 2012/13. Ending stocks for 2012/13 are USDA February estimate; beginning stocks for 2013/14 are based on conditions in late 2012.
U.S. corn production and demand
Corn (Mln bu) 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14
Plant (mln ac) 91.9 97.2 96.0
Harvest (mln ac) 84.0 87.4 88.3
Yield (bu/ac) 147.2 123.4 163.5
Begin stocks 1,128 989 647
Crop 12,360 10,780 14,435
Imports 29 100 25
Total supply 13,516 11,869 15,107
Feed, residual 4,548 4,450 5,250
Food, seed, ind'y 6,437 5,887 6,090
Ethanol 5,011 4,500 4,675
Total domestic use 10,985 10,337 11,340
Exports 1,543 900 1,700
Total use 12,527 11,237 13,040
End stocks 989 632 2,067
Avg farm price ($/bu) 6.22 7.25 5.40
USDA's projections are on the Internet at
