Plantings of eight major U.S. crops down 1 pct in 2013 -USDA

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Growers will reduce their
plantings of the eight major U.S. field crops - corn, wheat,
soybeans, rice, upland cotton, sorghum, barley and oats - by 1
percent this year, the Agriculture Department said on Monday.
    The USDA gave the forecast, based on conditions at the end
of 2012, in its long-term agricultural projections. They will be
updated at the USDA's annual Outlook Forum at the end of the
month.
    Corn and soybean plantings would drop slightly while wheat
rose by 3 percent, it said, and upland cotton plunged by 23
percent.
    
    Plantings of eight major U.S. crops, in millions of acres:
 
    Crop      2010   2011   2012  2013
    Corn      88.2   91.9   97.2  96.0
    Sorghum    5.4    5.5    6.2   7.0
    Barley     2.9    2.6    3.6   3.4
    Oats       3.1    2.5    2.8   2.5
    Wheat     53.6   54.4   55.7  57.5
    Rice       3.6    2.7    2.7   2.7
    Up cotton 10.8   14.4   12.1   9.3 
    Soybeans  77.4   75.0   77.2  76.0
    Total    245.0  249.0  257.5 254.5
    
