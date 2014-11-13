Farm groups, ag tech companies agree on data privacy standards

Nov 13 A consortium of farmer organizations and
agriculture data technology providers on Thursday published a
set of data privacy and security principles aimed at reassuring
farmers that data they share with Big Data services providers
will not be misused.
The non-binding principles are also meant to provide
companies that collect, store and analyze farmer data some
guidelines when crafting their service contracts and marketing
tools that use farm data to boost crop yields or reduce costs
for farmers.
"The principles released today provide a measure of needed
certainty to farmers regarding the protection of their data,"
said Bob Stallman, president of the American Farm Bureau
Federation, which spearheaded the effort to craft industry wide
standards on farm data.
Among the guidelines are assertions that farmers own
information generated by their operations, farmers should be
told how their data will be used and who it is shared with, and
farmers should be able to opt out of services and have their
data returned to them if they choose.
The principles were developed after a pair of meetings
organized by the Farm Bureau since April with industry groups
including the American Soybean Association and National Corn
Growers Association and tech providers like John Deere,
DuPont Pioneer and Monsanto's Climate
Corporation.
Over the last year there has been a surge in the collection
and analyses of farm data across the United States as companies
roll out products that combine analysis of everything from the
row spacing a farmer might use to plant his corn, to the soil
conditions of various spots in a field, and local weather
patterns. The companies say there are big profits to be made in
helping farmers increase crop production.
But some farmers worried that the data they share could be
used against them. Some fear commodity markets and farmland
values could be manipulated or exploited if the data winds up in
the hands of traders or land brokers. Others fear that large
seed and chemical companies could use the information to sell
more fertilizer and seeds.
