UPDATE 1-Farm groups, ag tech companies agree on data privacy standards

By Karl Plume
Nov 13 A consortium of farmer organizations and
agriculture data technology providers on Thursday published a
set of data privacy and security principles aimed at reassuring
farmers that data they share with Big Data services providers
will not be misused.
The non-binding principles are also meant to provide
companies that collect, store and analyze farmer data some
guidelines when crafting their service contracts and marketing
tools that use farm data to boost crop yields or reduce costs
for farmers.
The principles were developed after a pair of meetings
organized by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) with
industry groups including the American Soybean Association and
National Corn Growers Association as well as tech providers like
John Deere, DuPont Pioneer and Monsanto's
Climate Corporation.
Although the guidelines closely mirror already published
policies of many data services providers, approval by the AFBF
and other farmer organizations could help soothe some farmer
concerns about data misuse. The effort could be particularly
beneficial for the larger data services providers, often the
focus of farmer mistrust.
"It's an important step in making farmers more comfortable
with these emerging data science technologies that can provide
real value for their operations," said Anthony Osborne,
marketing vice president for the Climate Corporation, an early
leader in the industry.
Climate and other companies are hoping to cash in on
services that combine everything from how densely farmers plant
seeds, row-by-row soil conditions and local weather patterns to
help farmers increase crop output.
Some farmers have worried commodity markets and farmland
values could be manipulated if their data winds up in the hands
of traders or land brokers. Others fear
large seed and chemical companies could use the information
to sell more fertilizer and seeds.
"The principles released today provide a measure of needed
certainty to farmers regarding the protection of their data,"
said AFBF President Bob Stallman.
Among the guidelines are assertions that farmers own
information generated by their operations, farmers should be
told how their data will be used and who it is shared with, and
farmers should be able to opt out of services and have their
data returned to them if they choose. (Data principles: tinyurl.com/mgwlnmz)
