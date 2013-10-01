U.S. farm law expires again with lawmakers split on new bill

* Food stamps are defining issue for farm bill
* Analysts say another extension is likely
* Senate re-appoints 12 farm bill negotiators
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Overshadowed by the government
shutdown, the U.S. farm subsidy law expired for the second time
on Tuesday with lawmakers still deadlocked over how to confront
cuts in food assistance programs for low-income Americans.
Analysts say Congress is more likely to revive the farm law
for another year or two, the path it took when the law expired a
year ago, than agree on a new bill
"They don't even have the process in place to get it done,"
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a speech on Tuesday to
United Fresh, a trade group for produce growers and processors.
The Democratic-run Senate has proposed $4.5 billion in
loophole-closing for food stamps. The Republican-controlled
House wants to cut $40 billion over 10 years through tighter
eligibility rules that would disqualify 4 million people.
With expiration, the Agriculture Department lost authority
to run agricultural export, global food aid, livestock disaster
relief and some conservation programs. Crop subsidies, crop
insurance and food stamps, the big-ticket programs, are
permanently authorized and remain in business.
Congress took two procedural steps in the past four days
toward negotiations on a final version of the farm bill, but the
Republican-controlled House must name its negotiators before
talks can begin.
The new five-year farm bill could cost $500 billion with
food stamps accounting for three-quarters of the spending.
On Tuesday, the Senate formally asked the House for a
"conference" on the farm bill and appointed the same 12
negotiators it named in August. The re-appointments were
necessary because the House merged separate farm subsidy and
food stamp bills into one bill over the weekend.
Named as Senate conferees were Agriculture Committee
chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat, and Thad Cochran
of Mississippi, the Republican leader on the panel.
Besides Stabenow, the Democratic conferees are Pat Leahy of
Vermont, Tom Harkin of Iowa, Max Baucus of Montana, Sherrod
Brown of Ohio, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of
Colorado. Along with Cochran, the Republican conferees are Saxby
Chambliss of Georgia, Pat Roberts of Kansas, John Boozman of
Arkansas and John Hoeven of North Dakota.
Under congressional protocol, Frank Lucas, chairman of the
House Agriculture Committee, would preside over the
negotiations. A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner said
the issue of naming conferees was under discussion, but there
were no final decisions so far.