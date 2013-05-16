RPT-U.S. House farm bill moves ahead with big cut in food stamps

* Biggest food stamp cuts since 1996 welfare reform law
* Bill creates three new types of crop insurance coverage
* Cuts $40 billion in 10 years, half in food stamps
* Food stamp cuts are tallest hurdle for farm bill
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, May 15 A Republican-controlled panel
in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the
biggest cuts in food stamps for the poor in a generation and a
potentially expensive expansion of federally subsidized crop
insurance.
The House Agriculture Committee approved a five-year, $500
billion farm bill on a 36-10 vote. The next step will be debate
by the full House, which is likely to start in June.
Congress is months late in writing a new farm law. The
Senate Agriculture Committee advanced its version on Tuesday and
the full Senate is set to begin debate on Thursday.
The House and Senate bills each end the $5 billion-a-year
direct-payment subsidy, long a target of reformers, and spin off
at least three new types of crop insurance.
Almost half the savings in the House bill would come from a
$20.5 billion cut over 10 years in spending on food stamps for
low-income Americans.
The House plan would restrict eligibility and require closer
accounting of certain costs. It would be the largest cut in food
stamps since the 1996 welfare reform law, experts say.
Food stamps are seen as the make-or-break issue for the
latest farm bill, rather than crop subsidies, which have
traditionally been the focus of debate.
An urban-rural partnership traditionally carries farm bills
to passage - city lawmakers back generous farm subsidies in
exchange for well-funded nutrition programs - but threatens to
shatter this time around.
The farm bill died last year amid Democratic opposition to
Republican demands for $16 billion in food stamp cuts. The bill
was never debated by the full House.
A STEP TOO FAR?
"This goes too far," Democrat Jim McGovern said of the
latest bill. The Massachusetts lawmaker lost 27-17 on a mostly
party-line vote when he tried to eliminate the food stamp cuts
in the new bill.
Iowa Republican Steve King said high food stamp enrollment
would "expand the dependency class" and Austin Scott, a Georgia
Republican, suggested it was unfair that "nutrition is getting
five times as much as production agriculture" in the bill.
About 2 million people, or 4 percent of participants, would
lose food stamps under language in the new House bill to
eliminate so-called categorical eligibility, created by welfare
reform, according to the Center for Budget and Policy
Priorities, a non-partisan think tank.
Some 45.6 million people, many of them impoverished elderly
or working-poor families with children, received food stamps at
latest count.
While the bill expands crop insurance spending by $9 billion
over a decade, it would cut traditional subsidies by $22
billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Aides to
Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas said the farm safety
net would shrink overall.
Federal payments could surge above current levels if
commodity prices fall sharply, said agricultural economist Vince
Smith of Montana State University. When crop insurance and crop
supports are considered together, "the government is responsible
for a much larger share of any farm income shortfall," Smith
said.
Cotton growers would get a special revenue insurance program
to replace subsidies that the World Trade Organization says
violated trade rules. The government would pay 80 percent of the
premium. Peanuts would get a separate revenue insurance program.
"Companies underwriting federal crop insurance are likely to
be among the major beneficiaries of the new farm bill when it
becomes law," said analyst Mark McMinimy of Guggenheim
Washington Research Group.
U.S. commodity prices are at historically high levels so
farm program changes may not be felt immediately for most crops.
However, the Senate and House farm bills set peanut supports
slightly above the projected market price and raise the "target"
price for rice by 27 percent to 33 percent.
Both versions of the bill would make slightly more land
available for growing crops by shrinking the Conservation
Reserve, a program that pays farmers to idle fragile land for 10
years or more. The House would cap the reserve at 24 million
acres and the Senate at 25 million acres, down from the 27
million acres now idled.