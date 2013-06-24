Senate leader Reid says no to U.S. farm law extension

WASHINGTON, June 24 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives needs to solve its farm bill
impasse by enacting the Senate's bipartisan bill, Majority
Leader Harry Reid said on Monday, warning that the Democrat-run
Senate will not extend current law again.
The House defeated its own farm bill last week - the first
time such a bill has failed in a House vote - and analysts have
said a a short-term extension of the 2008 farm law would be the
the easiest solution.
But Reid said the Senate "will not pass another temporary
farm bill extension" and said the Senate bill "would easily pass
the House" if Republican leaders allowed a vote.