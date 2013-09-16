U.S. farm bill might violate trade rules -U.S. business groups

* Farm bill has same flaws found in cotton case, groups say
* House to vote later this week on big cuts in food stamps
* New farm bill, mired in controversy, is year overdue
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The new U.S. farm bill might
violate World Trade Organization rules against trade-distorting
subsidies, major U.S. business groups said on Monday in an
appeal to lawmakers to revamp the bill, which is already facing
slim odds of passage.
An adverse decision by the WTO could expose U.S. exports to
retaliatory tariffs if there is a challenge. It would be an
ironic turn, since the farm bill was intended in part to resolve
a WTO ruling against U.S. cotton subsidies.
Leaders of the Senate and House Agriculture committees had
no immediate response on Monday to the assertion by the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and
National Foreign Trade Council.
"We think meeting our international obligations is an
important element of maintaining an open trading system, from
which the United States benefits," said Bill Reinsch, head of
the trade council.
In a letter, the groups said the farm bills pending in the
House and Senate carried some of the same provisions that WTO
ruled against in the cotton case. They said the bills each "run
a substantial risk" of violating WTO rules on farm subsidies.
A House provision that ties crop payments to actual
plantings of the crop could "quickly invite other nations to
initiate dispute settlement against the United States - and do
so with good chances of success," they said.
Brazil won the right to impose $830 million in retaliatory
tariffs on U.S. goods when it won a WTO challenge of U.S. cotton
subsidies after a long-running case. It has delayed action while
awaiting U.S. reforms. Officials warned in August that their
patience was not endless.
An analysis by the international law firm White & Case said
"potential complainants include Brazil, China and Argentina." It
said the House provision was the most likely trigger for a WTO
case and highly likely to be ruled a violation.
A somewhat similar Senate provision would link price
supports to historical plantings, an approach less likely to
draw a challenge, said the analysis, but its high support prices
could trigger payments that exceed WTO parameters.
The Republican-controlled House is expected to vote later
this week on a bill to cut food stamps for the poor by $40
billion over 10 years. The vote could open the door to
House-Senate negotiations on a compromise farm bill.
Analysts say that, ultimately, Congress is likely to extend
the 2008 farm law for a second time. The ability to pass a new
bill has stalled because of disagreements over food stamps and
farm subsidies.