Key lawmakers meet ahead of deadline for new U.S. farm bill

WASHINGTON Nov 20 With a deadline looming, the
four top agricultural negotiators in Congress met for nearly two
hours late on Wednesday without reaching agreement on a $500
billion U.S. farm bill, and they will try again on Thursday
morning, the lawmakers said.
The leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives
agriculture committees, leaving Capitol Hill, told reporters
they made progress during the session and that talks were moving
in the right direction.
Policy disputes remain centered on a handful of issues
including Republican demands for sweeping cuts in food stamps
for the poor.
The lawmakers have an informal end-of-the-week deadline to
agree on the five-year bill. If they reach a framework on
Thursday or Friday, they would be in a position to ask for a
vote on the bill during the final weeks of work for Congress in
2013.
After this week, the House plans to be in session for two
weeks and the Senate for slightly longer before adjourning for
the year. Congress will be in recess next week for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
Congress is more than a year late in writing the bill due to
insistence by conservative House Republicans on large cuts in
the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly
known as food stamps, which helps low-income Americans buy
groceries.
Republicans voted down a bill in June - the first defeat for
a farm bill in the House - because they wanted deeper cuts than
those on offer.
Besides food stamps, the House and Senate disagree on crop
subsidy reforms, the creation of a new dairy support program,
whether to require farmers to practice conservation to qualify
for subsidized crop insurance, and foreign food aid reform.
For farmers, the centerpiece of the bill would be an
expansion of taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance by $1 billion a
year, or 10 percent. It would shift the focus of the farm
program to protection of farmer revenue, with the government
assuring up to 90 percent of average revenue.
The Senate bill would save $23 billion over 10 years,
chiefly by trimming crop subsidies and conservation programs.
The House bill would save more than twice as much, with food
stamps accounting for most of the savings.