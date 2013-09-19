UPDATE 2-U.S. House approves bill with deep food stamp spending cuts

By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The Republican-run U.S.
House of Representatives voted to cut spending on food stamps
for the poor by $40 billion over 10 years on Thursday, defying a
veto threat from the White House in the name of fiscal reform.
Majority Leader Eric Cantor, the driving force behind the
legislation, said it was "wrong for working, middle-class people
to pay" for abuse of the program, whose costs have skyrocketed
in recent years.
Democrats pointed to nonpartisan estimates that the bill
would end benefits to 4 million needy people in 2014.
Representatives passed the bill on a party-line vote,
217-200. Speaker John Boehner said passage would trigger
long-awaited negotiations with the Democratic-controlled Senate
over a new $500 billion farm bill, already a year overdue.
Senators voted in May for $4.5 billion in food stamp
reductions, about 1/10th of the House proposal. With nutrition
programs as the sticking point, analysts are skeptical that a
compromise farm bill can be written that would pass in the
sharply partisan Congress.
Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the Democrat-controlled
Senate Agriculture Committee, called the House bill "a
monumental waste of time" that would never become law.
"We have never before seen this kind of partisanship
injected into a farm bill," Stabenow said.
The White House on Wednesday threatened to veto the House
bill to prevent damage to "one of our nation's strongest
defenses against hunger and poverty."
A near-record 47.76 million people, or one of seven
Americans - about 85 percent of them children, elderly or
disabled - received food stamps at latest count.
House Agriculture Committee chairman Frank Lucas hailed the
House bill for its "common sense reforms," while other
Republicans used harsher language.
Kevin Cramer of North Dakota decried a "culture of permanent
dependency" associated with food stamps, whose proper name is
the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Rick
Crawford of Arkansas said food stamps were "fraught with abuse."
"There won't be needy people taken off of this," said Steve
King, Iowa Republican. "This is a sincere effort to manage the
budget."
SNAP, which helps poor people buy food, is the largest U.S.
anti-hunger program. Enrollment has doubled and costs have
tripled since 2004. Benefits average $1.47 per meal per person
with an aggregate cost of $78 billion last year.
To fiscal conservatives, the program is a costly taxpayer
burden. Tea Party-influenced Republicans demanded deep cuts in
it and blocked an earlier proposal to cut $20 billion over 10
years as insufficiently small.
"This legislation is preying on people. P-R-E-Y-I-N-G!" said
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, spelling the word out for
emphasis.
The Cantor-backed package would limit able-bodied adults
without dependents to three months of food stamps in a
three-year period unless they worked part-time or were in a
workfare or job-training program. It would end a provision,
created by the 1996 welfare reform law, that allows states to
give food stamps to people whose assets are larger than usually
allowed.
Those two steps would save $39 billion over 10 years and
reduce enrollment by almost 4 million people in 2014, said the
Congressional Budget Office. Another reform would reduce
benefits by $90 a month for 850,000 households.
Marcia Fudge, Democrat of Ohio, and other Democrats said
there were not enough jobs, workfare assignments or job-training
programs to match the number of people who could lose food
stamps after three months.
"We all know there are three people for every available job
in this country," Fudge said.
Florida Republican Steve Southerland said, "Work is a
blessing" and stricter eligibility rules would move poor people
into jobs.
David Beckman, president of the charity Bread for the World,
said the cuts included in the House bill, roughly $5 billion a
year, were equal "to doing away with all the food charity in the
country."
Food-stamp defenders say continued high enrollment is a sign
of the weak recovery from the 2007-09 economic recession,
depressed wage growth and persisting high poverty and jobless
rates.
While the Senate in May passed a comprehensive farm bill,
with statutes ranging from crop subsidies and food stamps to
conservation and rural development, the House, in an
unprecedented move, divided its bill. Thursday's bill was
devoted to nutrition, the lion's share of spending, and it
earlier passed a smaller bill dealing with farm programs.
The split was a tactical victory for fiscal conservatives in
the House because it is easier to cut spending when programs are
isolated. Food stamps would face another review in three years
and farm programs in five years under the House plan.