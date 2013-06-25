White House says would veto USDA funding bill proposed in House

WASHINGTON, June 25 The White House threatened
to veto the agricultural funding bill awaiting debate in the
House on Tuesday, saying it would weaken regulation of the
futures market and might force the furlough of meat inspectors,
which would shut down meat processing plants.
In a statement, the White House said the bill provides too
little money for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the
overseer of the futures industry. As well, the bill rejects the
food aid reforms proposed by the White House, skimps on funding
for agricultural research and may deny help to needy families
through the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, it
said.
It was the second time this month the White House opposed a
House bill on agriculture. It also threatened a veto of the farm
bill, which was defeated last week.