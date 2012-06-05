US House biotech proposal would bypass courts-critic

* Provision would muzzle judges, says biotech critic
* Court cases on GMO crops can run for years
* USDA proposes deregulation of GMO sugar beets
WASHINGTON, June 5 A provision in a U.S. House
bill would allow farmers to grow genetically modified crops
while court battles are under way to decide if the plants are
safe, said a biotech skeptic on Tuesday, calling the idea an
unprecedented muzzle on federal judges.
The one-paragraph provision, buried in a funding bill for
the Agriculture Department, obliges USDA to approve cultivation
of a biotech crop while USDA completes "any required analyses or
consultations" to decide if the crop is safe to plant.
"We can't find a single legislative precedent to this," said
Andrew Kimbrell, of the Center for Food Safety, which frequently
sues the government over its approval of biotech crops.
Kimbrell said the provision would prevent judges from
issuing injunctions against cultivation while courts decide if a
crop poses a risk.
A House Appropriations Committee spokeswoman said the panel
does not identify sponsors of legislative riders at this stage
of consideration. A subcommittee vote on the bill was expected
on Wednesday. The Biotechnology Industry Organization, a trade
group, said it did not seek the language.
USDA approval of biotech crops has faced legal challenges in
a handful of high-profile cases, some involving crops developed
by Monsanto Co. A biotech alfalfa variety from Monsanto
went through five years of regulatory and legal contests,
including a Supreme Court decision.
In 2009, a federal judge revoked USDA's 2005 approval of
genetically modified sugar beets by Monsanto but USDA allowed
planting of the crop in 2011 under restrictions.
On June 1, USDA proposed deregulation of the Monsanto
Roundup Ready sugar beets. Deregulation would approve the beets
for planting. The proposal was part of two assessments required
by a federal court on whether the beets pose a risk to the
environment. USDA said it will accept comments on the
assessments for at least 30 days before making a final decision.