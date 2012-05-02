USDA studies impact of 22-hour futures trading day

* Any change in release time for reports is complex-USDA
* USDA says would act very deliberately on time change
* US exchanges will adopt 22-hour trade day in mid-May
* Market chatter--Seek late-morning USDA report release
WASHINGTON, May 2 U.S. Agriculture Department
officials are studying whether a 22-hour trading day at U.S.
futures exchanges should prompt any changes in timing of when
USDA releases potentially market-moving data, a top official
said on Wednesday.
Any change in USDA's report schedule "is complex, has
far-reaching impact and would be taken very deliberately," said
Hubert Hamer, chairman of the Agricultural Statistics Board.
Hamer commented following rumors that the CME Group wanted
USDA to release its reports at late morning Eastern time, which
would maximize trade on U.S. exchanges, the traditional
trend-setters for commodity prices. CME Group said it made no
such request.
At present, the National Agricultural Statistics Service
(NASS) releases most of its market-sensitive reports, such as
monthly crop forecasts or weekly summaries of U.S. farm exports,
when the major futures markets are closed. The timing allows
market participants to peruse the reports before trading opens.
On May 14, CME's Chicago Board of Trade will move all its
grain and soybean complex futures and options to a 22-hour
trading day to fend off competitor Intercontinental Exchange.
Markets will be open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Central time the next day.
"NASS and its Agricultural Statistics Board are discussing
implications of the new CME 22-hour trading day to its published
report calendar," said Hamer in a statement. "Any change to the
report release schedule is complex, has far-reaching impact and
would be taken very deliberately."
Years ago, USDA shifted the release time of its monthly crop
report and a companion report on world crop output and usage to
early morning at the request of U.S. futures markets. Until
then, the reports, which often jolt the markets, were released
at mid-afternoon. With the change, U.S. markets were first in
line to trade on the data.