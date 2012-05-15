Block live release of some USDA data-US senator

* ICE and CME adopt 22-hour trading day
* End of traditional timeout to digest USDA data
* June 12 crop report is first major 'live' report
WASHINGTON, May 15 The government should prevent
release of the market-moving U.S. crop reports and other
agricultural data during the newly lengthened commodity trading
day to curb the risk of price volatility, a farm-state senator
said on Tuesday.
"Probably what the Department of Agriculture is going to
have to do is release the reports in the two hours trade is not
open," Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley, the first lawmaker to speak
on the issue, said.
Adoption of a 22-hour trading day by the upstart
InterContinental Exchange and the trend-setting Chicago Board of
Trade means virtually all USDA reports will be released "live."
Grassley cited the possibility of wild gyrations if markets
are open when reports are released and added, "I do not think
the Department of Agriculture wants to be in a position to add
to that."
Leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees,
which oversee USDA and the futures markets, were not immediately
available for comment. Grassley, No 4 in seniority among
Republican senators, is a member of the Agriculture Committee.
Major USDA reports traditionally are released while markets
are closed, giving traders and customers time to absorb the data
before trading opened.
USDA officials say the are assessing what the 22-hour
trading day means for release time of their reports but there
will be no change in the near term. Most reports are issued in
the early morning or mid-to-late afternoon.
The first major reports to be released during the long
trading day would be U.S. and world crop forecasts on June 12.
The pair of reports includes estimates of crop output, usage,
exports and stockpiles of food grains, feed grains, soybeans,
soyoil, soymeal and cotton in major countries in 40 pages of
tables and globe-spanning commentary.
R.J. O'Brien, the largest independent U.S. futures broker,
urged ICE and CME Group, the parent of the Board of Trade, to
call a two-hour recess on crop-report days so traders and
customers can absorb the data "without producing unnecessary
volatility and exaggerated price moves."
Other federal reports, such as unemployment rates or natural
gas supplies, are not as comprehensive as the crop report, said
O'Brien.
Nearly two decades ago, on May 10, 1994, USDA switched to
early-morning release of the U.S. and world crop forecasts,
formerly released at mid-afternoon. The change, sought by market
participants, put U.S. exchanges first in line to trade on the
data. The reports are prepared in a "lock-up" that begins before
midnight to assure confidentiality.
"However, NASS practices strong security procedures for all
operations and all reports that are issued," said the National
Agricultural Statistics Service in a 2005 history of its work.
"The procedures and the levels of security are adapted depending
on the time that is required to complete each reports and the
types of individuals involved."
ICE began 22-hour trading of grain and soybean futures and
options on Monday. CBOT aims to inaugurate a 22-hour day on May
21.