CORRECTED-USDA will ask public input on ag report release times

* Trade may be 'live' for June crop report
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Agriculture
Department will seek public input before it decides whether to
change the release times of market-moving reports on farm data
now that futures markets are open nearly around the clock,
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.
"This is a complicated issue," Vilsack told a telephone news
conference, adding the department wanted to assure equitable
release of information for all market participants.
While some traders would prefer USDA to release major
reports while markets are closed, others want to capture the
instantaneous surges in trading that would accompany a "live"
release of significant information.
"We're in the process of analyzing the pros and cons of a
variety of different ways to approach this," Vilsack said.
"And I think whatever decision is ultimately made, we will
structure it in such a way that I'm sure we will provide people
an opportunity in some manner to provide their reaction to what
it is we're doing or considering so that whatever we ultimately
decide to do on a permanent basis will be the best decision for
all concerned."
USDA reports are mostly released in the early morning or
late afternoon, when futures markets are closed or volume is
low.
The CME Group Inc, owner of the long-established and
market-leading Chicago Board of Trade, launched a 21-hour
trading day on Sunday after the upstart InterContinental
Exchange Inc began a 22-hour trade day for grains and
soybean futures on May 14.
Vilsack said the different trading hours for ICE and CBOT
were a factor in USDA's review.
The first major USDA report to be released "live" during the
new trading hours could be the monthly crop report due on June
12.
Financial markets are open as a matter of routine when key
energy data is released. Some commodity traders say USDA's crop
report and a companion report on crop production, usage and
trade around the world cover a broader swath and require more
time to digest.
In 1994, USDA switched to early morning release of the U.S.
and world crop forecasts, putting U.S. markets first in line to
trade on the data.