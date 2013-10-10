U.S. farm bill 'windfall' option could cost billions extra -study

* Could boost crop insurance cost by 40 percent -report
* Supplemental Coverage Option covers 90 pct of crop revenue
* Insurance group says report is one-sided and slanted
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 An insurance provision in the
U.S. farm bills proposed by the House and Senate could have
corn, soybean, and wheat farmers making more money in a bad
year, such as during a drought, than in a good year, an
environmental group said on Thursday
In a 20-page report, the Environmental Working Group
criticized the proposed Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO),
which is in both the House and Senate versions of the Farm Bill,
claiming it would have increased crop insurance payments during
last year's drought by $6.8 billion on top of the record $17
billion that was paid out.
A corn farmer in central Illinois during that drought would
have had crop revenue of about $1,300 a acre, or $200 an acre
more than he had expected at planting time, said agricultural
economist Bruce Babcock of Iowa State University.
SCO payments would be "windfall gains" on top of traditional
payments and revenue from crop sales, making it unnecessary,
said Babcock, a crop insurance expert who wrote the report for
the "green" group.
"The best year they ever had (financially) would have been
their worst year in terms of drought," said Babcock.
The Environmental Working Group works to gain more funding
for conservation and small-farmer programs.
There would be a "substantial" SCO payout this year due to
lower market prices and yield damage in the western Corn Belt
and U.S. Plains, he said, although the corn crop is forecast to
be record-large and soybeans the fourth-largest ever.
EWG said the SCO could cost more than the $5 billion-a-year
direct-payment subsidy that it would replace. Farm-state
lawmakers said they would end the direct payment as part of farm
subsidy reform.
FARM COUNTRY SUPPORTS CROP INSURANCE
Farm groups gave priority to strengthening crop insurance
in the pending farm bill. Farmers pay premiums every year but
collect only in bad times, say defenders of the
taxpayer-subsidized system.
The House and Senate still must agree on a final compromise
version of the Farm Bill.
"Yet another one-sided and slanted 'report,'" said the trade
group National Crop Insurance Services about the EWG report.
It said the report used "the extreme and unrepresentative"
2012 drought along with unrealistic commodity prices to arrive
at an inflated price tag, rather than look at likely performance
over good and bad years.
Crop insurance is the largest part of the farm safety net.
Crop insurance spending was forecast to increase by up to 10
percent over the coming decade, to around $10 billion a year, in
farm bills passed by the Senate and House of Representatives.
The SCO would be a county-based revenue policy that would
cover the gap between a farm's individual insurance coverage and
90 percent of projected crop revenue. The government would pay
65 percent of the premium and there would be no limit on
payments.
The Senate would require growers to practice conservation to
qualify for crop insurance subsidies and have growers with more
than $750,000 a year in adjusted gross income pay a larger share
of the premium. Neither proposal is in the House bill.
SCO would trigger payments more often than other so-called
revenue programs proposed in the new farm bill, said analysts
Keith Collins and Harun Bulut in the economics journal Choices.
Iowa State's Babcock said a simple reform would improve SCO
dramatically. Revenue guarantees should be based on prices
expected at planting time rather than harvest, he said. Prices
rise sharply when crops are bad, creating an offset for poor
yields.