Long-delayed U.S. farm bill heads for final round of work

WASHINGTON Oct 11 The final round of work on a
long-delayed U.S. farm bill, drafting of a legislative
compromise between the Senate and House of Representatives,
looks about to get started.
An aide to House Speaker John Boehner told Reuters the House
negotiators could be appointed as early as Saturday. Senate
conferees were named in August and reappointed this month.
The House was expected to vote formally in favor of open
negotiations on Saturday, and also to vote on suggestions that
the bill should make changes to the U.S. sugar program and also
require wealthy farmers to pay a larger share of crop insurance
premiums.
The five-year, $500 billion bill, which would expand the
federally subsidized crop insurance system, has been tied up for
months by a dispute in the House over cuts in food stamps for
the poor.
Conservative Republicans defeated the farm bill during the
summer because it did not cut domestic nutrition programs,
commonly known as food stamps, deeply enough.
At that point, two separate bills were constructed; one to
deal with traditional farm program elements and another to
sharply cut food stamp funding.