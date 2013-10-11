UPDATE 1-Long-delayed U.S. farm bill heads for final showdown

* House and Senate disagree sharply over food stamps
* Enrollment in anti-hunger program is near record
* Farm bill would expand crop insurance by 10 percent
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 The final stage of the
long-delayed U.S. farm bill is about to begin, but drafting a
legislative compromise between the Senate and House of
Representatives is still hampered by deep partisan divisions
over cuts in food stamps for the poor.
Lawmakers in the House agreed on Friday to open negotiations
with the Senate over a final version of the five-year, $500
billion bill. Its salient agricultural initiative, but one that
is mostly not controversial, is an expansion of federally
subsidized crop insurance by 10 percent.
The major dispute in the bill is food stamps, which help
low-income Americans, mostly children, the elderly or disabled,
to buy food. The latest figures show a near-record 47.8 million
people received benefits averaging $133 a month.
The Republican-controlled House wants to cut the major U.S.
antihunger program by $39 billion over a decade, nearly 10 times
the reduction proposed by the Democrat-run Senate. The tighter
eligibility rules in the House plan would cut 4 million people
from the program in 2014.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was the leading proponent
of the cuts. Another prominent supporter, Steve Southerland of
Florida, was expected to be named one of the House negotiators
as a signal of Republican resolve to see major reforms.
"We believe by reforming food stamps we will save the
program for the truly needy," Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina
Republican said on Friday.
House Democrats regard the Republican cuts as cold-hearted
and putting an undue burden on recipients.
Jim Clyburn of South Carolina cited language to require food
stamp applicants to take a drug test and suggested, "you ought
to test all those people getting farm subsidies and see if they
are deserving of federal benefits."
In a tactical move, House Republicans would split the farm
bill in two for review in the future. The food stamp program
would be considered every three years, while agricultural
programs would be on a five-year cycle.
Conservatives say it will be easier to win reforms under
that format. Nutrition and farm subsidy programs have been tied
together since the 1970s, creating a coalition of farm-state and
urban lawmakers.
Colin Peterson of Minnesota, the Democratic leader on the
House Agriculture Committee, said the division could mean the
end of farm bills as they have been known until now.
"We need a full conference to work out some big
differences," conceded Frank Lucas, chairman of the House
Agriculture Committee.
Congress is a year behind schedule in writing a successor to
the 2008 farm law, which expired a year ago and was revived
early this year. It died again at the same time the government
went into a partial shutdown.
"The big question is if we're going to get a new farm bill,"
said Craig Cox of the Environmental Working Group. "I think
there's a long way to go from where we are today to a farm bill
that can pass on the floor of the Senate and the House."
Democrats voted en masse against food stamp cuts. Tea
Party-influenced Republicans assured defeat of the original
House farm bill in June because they wanted deeper cuts than the
$20 billion proposed. It was the first time the House defeated a
farm bill.
Among agricultural provisions, the most contentious are
likely to be Senate proposals to require farmers to practice
soil conservation to qualify for premium subsidies on crop
insurance, and to require the wealthiest growers, with more than
$750,000 adjusted gross income a year, to pay a larger share of
the premium. The House has rejected similar ideas.
Crop insurance is the largest part of the farm safety net,
costing about $9 billion a year.