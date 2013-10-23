版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 23:53 BJT

U.S. farm bill negotiators to meet for first time next Wednesday

WASHINGTON Oct 23 House and Senate negotiators, who face a huge challenge in refereeing a fight over deep cuts in food stamps for the poor, will formally open work on a compromise version of the new U.S. farm bill on Oct. 30.

The leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees jointly announced the first session of the so-called conference committee on Wednesday. Their agenda called for opening remarks from the 41 negotiators and discussion of the farm bill. Conference committees typically need several weeks of work, much of it in private, to write a final version of a bill.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐