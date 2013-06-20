版本:
In surprise, US House defeats farm bill with big food stamp cuts

WASHINGTON, June 20 Republican budget-cutters joined Democratic defenders of food stamps to defeat the $500 billion, five-year farm bill backed by GOP leaders on Thursday.

Agriculture Committee chairman Frank Lucas said there may not be a second chance to write a farm bill this year. Lucas' bill called for the largest cuts in food stamps in a generation.
