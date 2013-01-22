Corn farmers get most of record $12 bln US crop insurance payout

* Corn gets 63 pct of indemnities, soybeans 13 pct
* Persistent drought sparks fear for this year's crops
* Farm bill issue: crop insurance reforms
WASHINGTON, Jan 22 Corn farmers are getting the
lion's share of U.S. crop insurance payments on losses caused
mainly to drought last year - 63 percent of the record $12.3
billion paid so far, the Agriculture Department said on Monday.
Some experts say indemnities could top $20 billion, nearly
double the old record set in 2011. Record-high payments would
drive up the program's cost to the federal government, which
subsidizes the insurance policies and shares the burden of heavy
losses.
At its peak, drought covered two-thirds of the continental
United States, including prime crop territory in the Plains and
Corn Belt. Persistent drought imperils this year's winter wheat
crop and may mean a dry start for corn, soybeans and other
spring-planted crops.
Crop insurance is the major federal farm support, ahead of
traditional subsidies, due in part to sky-high commodity prices
and the popularity of so-called revenue policies that shield
growers from low prices and poor yields.
ILLINOIS, IOWA TOPS IN PAYMENTS
So far, corn farmers have collected $7.85 billion in
indemnities, compared with $1.62 billion for soybean growers.
The crops often are planted in side-by-side fields in the Farm
Belt. Hot, dry weather withered the corn crop but late-arriving
rains limited soybean losses.
Claims are expected to arrive for several more weeks.
Iowa and Illinois, the top corn and soybean states, led the
nation in insurance payments. Illinois growers have received
$1.8 billion and Iowans $1.5 billion.
Corn is the most widely grown field crop in the country.
Growers bought $53 billion in policies on the crop out of $116
billion in total liability on nearly 282 million acres.
The rising cost of federally subsidized crop insurance is
likely to make the program an issue in Congress this year.
That cost could top $10 billion on the 2012 crop. The
government pays 62 cents of each $1 in premium, pays part of the
cost of delivering insurance to growers and pays roughly
three-fourths of indemnities that exceed the amount paid in
premiums to insurers.
SENATE, HOUSE DIFFER ON CROP INSURANCE
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada on Tuesday put a
new farm bill on his list of priorities for this year. Last
year, the Senate voted to scale back the premium subsidy by 15
points for the wealthiest farmers and to require policy holders
to practice soil conservation.
Senate Agriculture Committee chairwoman Debbie Stabenow says
she plans for the committee to draft an updated version of the
bill early this year.
In its version of the farm bill last year, the House
Agriculture Committee refused to make either of the reforms
proposed by the Senate. Chairman Frank Lucas said there was no
support for the ideas.
Crop insurers range from privately held companies to
subsidiaries of large corporations, such as Wells Fargo,
Ace Limited, Deere and QBE Insurance Group
.
TOP STATES, CROPS FOR INDEMNITIES
Leading states for payments to date:
--Illinois, $1.813 billion.
--Iowa, $1.493 billion.
--Kansas, $1.245 billion.
--Nebraska, $1.222 billion.
--Texas, $1.213 billion.
--South Dakota, $1.014 billion.
Leading crops for payments:
--Corn, $7.848 billion.
--Soybeans, $1.616 billion.
--Cotton, $917 million.
--Wheat, $722 million.
--Sorghum, $370 million.