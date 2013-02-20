US meat inspector layoffs a misguided way to cut budget-lawmaker

* Meat plants must close if USDA furloughs inspectors
* Timing of furloughs, other USDA cutbacks uncertain
* USDA chief to testify on Tuesday at House hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 The threatened layoff of all
U.S. meat inspectors for two weeks is a misguided way to cut
federal spending and flouts the government's responsibility to
assure a reliable food supply, a key lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Without federal inspectors on hand, the 6,290 U.S. meat and
poultry plants would have to halt operations and would lose an
estimated $10 billion in production. Some grocery stores could
run short of meat and prices for meat could shoot up.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said repeatedly
the furloughs might be unavoidable under automatic spending cuts
scheduled for March 1. The USDA has not said when they might
occur, but it would give at least 30 days' notice to employees.
"I am concerned that your plan to furlough (meat) inspectors
is impractical and misguided, as it could prevent FSIS (Food
Safety and Inspection Service) from meeting its responsibilities
to packers, processors and consumers," wrote Texas Republican
Michael Conaway, chairman of the House Agriculture subcommittee
overseeing crops and risk management.
Conaway asked for a detailed explanation of how the USDA
would carry out overall budget cuts of about $2 billion and how
it would keep the meat supply moving. Ranchers and farmers "need
you to manage these cuts in a way that protects them from as
much harm as possible," he said
Vilsack was expected to testify on Tuesday, three days
before the cuts would take effect, at a House Agriculture
Committee hearing on rural economic conditions. It would be the
first opportunity for lawmakers to ask him directly about the
USDA's plans.
Meat packers and processors say food inspectors should be
counted as "essential" personnel who need to stay on the job
during a government shutdown, which was their status in the
past. Vilsack said in a Feb. 12 letter that, although furloughs
are "the least desirable option," there was no other way to
satisfy the impending cuts.
"Unlike other budget scenarios, such as a short-term
government shutdown, the exemption provisions of the
sequestration statutes do not include exceptions that would be
applicable to FSIS inspection activities," wrote Vilsack.
If the budget cuts take effect, up to one-third of USDA's
100,000 employees might be furloughed, the USDA says. The Forest
Service might close hundreds of campground and picnic sites,
while 600,000 poor women and children would be dropped from a
program that provides additional food to them.