USDA projects larger wheat sowing, smaller 2013 crop

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Farmers will expand wheat
sowings 3 percent this year but harvest 3 percent less wheat
than in 2012 due to lower yields, the U.S. Agriculture
Department projected on Monday.
    Based on conditions at the end of 2012, USDA projected a
wheat crop of 2.19 billion bushels, down 3 percent from 2012,
but still a medium-sized crop. USDA will update its projections
at its annual Outlook Conference at the end of this month.(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

