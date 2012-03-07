U.S. Treasury says to sell $6 billion in AIG stock

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced it is selling $6 billion of American International Group (AIG) common stock and said it expected the company to purchase up to $3 billion of the offering.

It also said it reached an agreement with AIG that provides for repayment of the U.S. government's remaining $8.5 billion preferred equity investment in the AIG-owned equity AIA Aurora LLC. That is a special purpose vehicle that holds ordinary shares in AIA Limited Group.

The U.S. government's stake in AIG, which it bailed out during the height of the financial crisis, would be about $41.8 billion after the insurer pays for the remaining stake in AIA Aurora, Treasury said.