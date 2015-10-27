Boeing, Lockheed want answers on how U.S. bomber bids were scored

WASHINGTON Oct 27 Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin Corp on Tuesday said they were disappointed by
news that Northrop Grumman Corp won a huge U.S. Air
Force bomber contract, and wanted answers on how the bids were
scored in terms of price and risk.
"We will have further discussions with our customer before
determining our next steps," the companies said in a joint
statement after the Air Force announced the contract winner.
The two largest Pentagon suppliers said they remained
convinced that the combination of the two companies offered the
Air Force "unparalleled experience, capability and resources for
this critically important recapitalization program."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)