U.S. Air Force picks Northrop Grumman to build next bomber

WASHINGTON Oct 27 Northrop Grumman Corp
, maker of the B-2 bomber, beat out a team made up of
Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to develop and
build a next-generation long-range strike bomber, the U.S.
Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The announcement ends months of anticipation and marks the
biggest contract award by the Pentagon in over a decade, a deal
valued by analysts at up to $80 billion if the Air Force buys
all 100 stealth bombers now planned.
The Pentagon announcement did not mention a contract value
for the first batches of aircraft.
