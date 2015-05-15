版本:
U.S. Air Force sees bomber contract in one to two months

WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante said he expected the Air Force to announce the winner of a hard-fought competition to build a new long-range strike bomber in one to two months.

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to build 80 to 100 new bombers for the Air Force at a fixed price of no more than $550 million each.

LaPlante gave no details but said the source selection for the new bomber was going well. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

