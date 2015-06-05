U.S. Air Force bomber contract due in early August -sources

| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Air Force is
expected to unveil in early August whether Northrop Grumman Corp
, maker of the B-2 bomber, or a Boeing Co -Lockheed
Martin Corp team will build a new U.S. long-range
bomber, sources familiar with the competition said.
The top-secret "source selection" process, which could be
worth $50 billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder, is
nearly complete, with the decision still to be reviewed by top
U.S. government lawyers and other officials, said the sources,
who were not authorized to speak publicly.
The two teams are competing to build 80 to 100 new bombers
for the Air Force at cost of no more than $550 million per
aircraft.
Air Force officials initially expected a contract to be
awarded this spring, but the target slipped to July several
months ago. Last week General Herbert Carlisle, head of Air
Combat Command, suggested for the first time the closely watched
announcement might not come until August.
The process is winding down, and an announcement now appears
likely in early August, the sources said Thursday and Friday.
The Pentagon's top acquisition official, Frank Kendall, told
Breaking Defense, a news website, in an interview late Thursday
that he and Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante had
just completed a review of the program.
"We looked at the design to make sure it's at the level of
maturity it's supposed to be," Kendall was quoted as saying.
Kendall is the "Milestone Decision Authority" for the
program, which means he is accountable for its cost, schedule,
and performance, his spokeswoman said.
LaPlante told reporters in May that he expected a decision
in one to two months, but that he was focused on ensuring the
decision was carefully justified, rather than meeting a specific
deadline.
Analysts say the decision will have a huge impact on the
U.S. defense sector, particularly the losing team, although
Kendall has repeatedly said he does not expect the outcome to
trigger a major merger or acquisition.
Kendall has said the decision will be made on the merits of
the proposals, not the potential impact on the industrial base.
Loren Thompson, a defense consultant and chief operating
officer of the Lexington Institute, said the decision would be
made purely on the basis of price and performance.
