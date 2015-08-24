Decision soon on contract for new U.S. long-range bomber -Air Force secretary

WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. Air Force Secretary
Deborah James said on Monday no decision had been made yet on
awarding a contract for a new long-range strike bomber.
"The long-range strike bomber contract is to be awarded
soon," she said at a news conference. "The key thing is to make
sure that we're doing it correctly."
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is
competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp for a contract that could be worth
$50 billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder.
