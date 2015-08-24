版本:
Decision soon on contract for new U.S. long-range bomber -Air Force secretary

WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on Monday no decision had been made yet on awarding a contract for a new long-range strike bomber.

"The long-range strike bomber contract is to be awarded soon," she said at a news conference. "The key thing is to make sure that we're doing it correctly."

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp for a contract that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Cooney)

